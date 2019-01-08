Former female world champions Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres and Zulina “Loba” Muñoz will headline in separate bouts on Saturday night at the Gimnasio del Sindicato de Trabajadores del Metro in Mexico City. Azteca 7, la Casa del Boxeo, will televise in Mexico.

Torres (19-1-1, 6 KOs) will face Norleidys Graterol (10-1, 8 KOs) in a ten round light flyweight encounter, while Muñoz (48-2-2, 28 KOs) meets Arely Valente (12-3-1, 6 KOs) in a ten round super flyweight clash.

The Zanfer Promotions card will also feature super featherweight Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (12-2, 7 KOs) against José Calyecac (11-2-1, 6 KOs) and super flyweight Oscar Nery Plata (11-2, 6 KOs) versus Omar Peribán (8-2-0, 1 KO).