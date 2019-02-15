By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #1/WBO #1 heavyweight Dillian Whyte has predicted that WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could be an upset loser on June 1st in Madison Square Garden when he faces unbeaten Jarrell ”Big Baby” Miller.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he does beat Joshua,” Whyte told Sky Sports. “Joshua has got very gun-shy, and if Miller can absorb his punishment early, and bring it to him late in the fight, then I wouldn’t be surprised if Miller does beat him. I wouldn’t be shocked. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Miller beat him.

“If AJ loses, I’ll still fight him, because it’s personal with me and him. It’s not about the titles. If he loses his next 10 fights, I’ll still fight him. I just won’t be taken for a mug, that’s all.”