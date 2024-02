Weights from Santa Ynez, California Gor Yeritsyan 146.4 vs. Quinton Randall 146.4 – 10 Rounds

WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title

Cain Sandoval 139.2 vs. Javier Molina 140 – 10 Rounds

Daniel Barrera 114 vs. Jonathan Almacen 138.8 – 6 Rounds

Jorge Maravillo 152.2 vs. Jesus Gonzalez 151 – 6 Rounds

Alfredo Castro Villafuerte 122 vs. Ezequiel Flores 122 – 6 Rounds

Osvel Caballero 127.6 vs. Jason Buenaobra 122 Venue: Chumash Casino Resort, Santa Ynez, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

Benavidez-Gvozdyk to clash at light heavyweight! Weights from Long Island

