Unfortunately, due to visa issues, the Wendy Toussaint vs. Mponda Kalunga main event bout has been postponed. Federici-Caparello has been elevated to the main event, and the Gonzalez-McMahon bout has been elevated to the co-feature.

Simone Federici 198 vs. Blake Caparello 195.8

(WBC Continental America cruiserweight title)

Danny Gonzalez 149.2 vs. Keane McMahon 147.8

Kamil Bednarek 170.2 vs. Victor Hugo Exner 170.8

John “Warrior” Gjini 134.6 vs Manuel Guzman 135.4

Frank Monaco 166.6 vs. Levan Loutsoupitze 166.4

Ronny Reyes 129.4 vs. Markus Bowes 132.6

Lous Maietta 169.6 vs. Tevin Terrance 170

Venue: The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Promoter: Star Boxing

TV: StarBoxing.TV