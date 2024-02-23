The World Boxing Council has approved a fight between WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) and former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) for the vacant IBF interim light heavyweight title. Benavidez comes into this fight after successfully defending his WBC 168lb belt against Demetrius Andrade last November. Former 175lb champion Gvozdyk is 3-0 since coming off a three-year layoff. More information regarding this fight will be released in the coming days.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
So now the announcement about who Saul Alvarez will be fighting on May 5th will soon follow……
Well now! That’s a good fight! Gvozdyk has looked good against limited opposition since he came back and it’s time to see where he really is.
Benavides got tired of waiting for canelo
Benavidez should KTFO this cat, good fight and i see him beating Bivol
Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk is an alternative fight in case Canelo Alvarez rejects a $60 million offer from PBC to face Benavidez in May. He will also remain the WBC 168 interim champion, furthermore keeping his status as mandatory for Canelo.
Bout’ time benavidez decided to fight on his weight division! He wayyyy to big for canelo! Canelo played smart and safe by not fighting this heavy weight. Its time for benavidez to show what he’s made of by fighting bigger dudes since, he is avoiding morell. Bivol and berteviev are going to be waiting to give him a warm welcome to the major leagues!
Phew! might be saying to those Canelo fans in relief because Benavidez is going to fight Gvozdyk in the light heavyweight division. Not so fast; he will remain mandatory for Canelo, and on March 16, that will be ratified, and Canelo will have to face him in September or be stripped.
Canelo is playing it safe and that is a sad thing for a fighter that claims to be at his best. Canelo has accomplished a lot in his strategically planned career, but ducking Benavidez will follow him into retirement. Any criticism Canelo receives is justified. Big props to Benavidez. Win or lose, he’s a real fighter that boxing people respect.
Benavidez is a good fighter, but has been weight bullying at SM. He was a heavyweight in the amateurs. He lost his title on the scales and missed weight for other fights; get off his jock. Let’s see what he does in a weight division he is still too big for! No way he goes up to Light Heavy and then drops down to Super Middle for Canelo…he won’t make the weight.