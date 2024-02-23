The World Boxing Council has approved a fight between WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) and former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) for the vacant IBF interim light heavyweight title. Benavidez comes into this fight after successfully defending his WBC 168lb belt against Demetrius Andrade last November. Former 175lb champion Gvozdyk is 3-0 since coming off a three-year layoff. More information regarding this fight will be released in the coming days.

Like this: Like Loading...