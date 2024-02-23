By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The press conference of the forthcoming world title tripleheader was held on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. All the participants look so fit and confident that they eloquently express their will to be victorious, as follows:

WBA BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

Defending champion TAKUMA INOUE (18-1, 4 KOs), Japan:

“I am in a career-best shape and also have done a very best training. I know Ancajas is the strongest opponent that I exchange gloves with. I’ll concentrate on beating him with my best effort.”

Challenger and ex-IBF junior bantam champion having defended his belt nine times JERWIN ANCAJAS (34-3-2, 23 KOs), Philippines:

“Now we don’t have no Filipino world champion. That makes me hungry for the championship belt. I’ll win.

WBC BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE BOUT

Defending champion ALEJANDRO SANTIAGO (28-3-5, 14 KOs), Mexico:

“I’m in very best condition mentally and physically. I’ve done a strenuous training to defend my title successfully. I’m sure to win and keep my belt.”

Challenger and former two-division titlist JUNTO NAKATANI (26-0, 19 KOs), Japan:

“I’ve done 276 sparring sessions. I wish to demonstrate a good performance and become a new WBC champion. Having moved up to the bantamweight class, I feel very fit and believe I’m physically stronger.”

WBO JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE BOUT for the vacant championship

Former three-division champ and WBO#1 KOSEI TANAKA (19-1, 11 KOs), Japan:

“I have fully studied my opponent’s style. I’m ready to win my fourth world championship.”

WBO#2 CHRISTIAN BACASEGUA (22-4-2, 9 KOs), Mexico:

“I’ve been training very hard. My condition is perfect. I’m very much confidence to acquire the world belt.”

Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions is the promoter of this deluxe show at Kuramae Sumo Arena.

