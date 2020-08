Weights from Mexico City

Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares 111.5 vs. Hugo Hernández 111.5

Paulette Valenzuela 119 vs. Estrella Valverde 119

Luis Orozco 112.7 vs. Otoniel Ortiz 112.7

Ramsés Pérez 119 vs. Miguel Angel Rojas 119 Venue: Estudios de TV Azteca, CDMX

Promoter: Zanfer

TV: TV Azteca WBC Remote Scoring to be used this weekend

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.