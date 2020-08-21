The WBC Remote Scoring system will continue to be actively used this weekend around the world. The system will be in place at Friday night fights from Hermosillo, Mexico and Saturday cards from England and Los Angeles, with the round-by-round scores being shared with the fans around the world via social media. The scores will be, of course, unofficial but will originate from WBC certified ring officials participating in the WBC Remote Scoring Program LIVE.

The WBC Remote Scoring System was originally conceived and reduced to practice as a ring officials’ training and evaluation tool. The system has evolved into something much more comprehensive by way of leading to more transparent boxing and providing great entertainment to boxing fans around the world.

The WBC Ring Officials Committee developed a platform that has used the WBC Remote Scoring System continuously for the last 2 years to evaluate judges while rating fights remotely live. Certified judge scores have allowed the WBC to evaluate its judges’ performance while providing a training tool with extremely satisfactory results. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the WBC medical and administrative protocol recommends the WBC Remote Scoring System as an alternative to reduce the number of people present at boxing events.

To perform at the required high level, boxing judges must continuously acquire knowledge, training and preparation, while maintaining extreme concentration on the tasks at hand. A variety of factors create difficulties for the judges to maintain a clear and unobstructed vision of action in the ring. Those factors include, but are not limited to: (1) being forced to look upward unlike, for example, a judge in tennis who has a complete view from above the court; (2) being at an obstructed or unclear angle with respect to places on the ring where the action is taking place; (3) being obstructed by the referee; (4) having photographers, videographers or other people in close proximity; and (5) being distracted by the noise cause by the spectators.

To innovate and improve boxing, the WBC has experimented with variety of alternatives; one of them being to sit the judges in higher chairs to avoid some of the problems enumerated above. Such setting would cause the judges to hinder the live and television spectator’s visibility, making the high-chair alternative not very viable.

Tonight, 2M Promotions will present a boxing card in Hermosillo, Sonora, starring Jesús “Chinito” Quijada (16-6-2, 11 KOs) and Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (19-2-0, 13 KOs), in a 10-round Featherweight bout. That same card will also feature a bout for the vacant NABF Junior Super Flyweight Championship between Taylor Quijada (8-0-1, 7 KOs) and Gohan Rodríguez (6-1-0, 1 KO).

During that card, the judges will be scoring the bouts from an elevated stage with a formidable view and unobstructed angle. That will allow the judges to have what appears to be a very advantageous perspective. The WBC looks forward to seeing how that experiment works.

This coming weekend, three excellent cards will also take place.

The second card will take place in Brentwood, Essex, England, and will include the great matches between Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin, and the rematch between Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon.

The third card taking place this coming weekend will originate in Los Angeles, California, with the main event featuring Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella.

The remote scoring system will be used over the weekend on those three cards. The WBC will share the WBC Remote Scoring Systems’ participating judges which, of course, will be UNOFFICIAL scores.