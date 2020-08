Weights from Germany

Yoan Pablo Hernandez 232.6 vs. Kevin Johnson 256.8

Tom Dzemski 174.2 vs. Michael Eifert 174.8

Peter Kadiru 240.5 vs. Muhammed Ali Durmaz 229.9

Jurgen Uldedaj 200 vs. Robert Grguric 196.9

Robin Krasniqi 186.5 vs. Stanislav Eschner 186.3

Artur Henrik 169.1 vs. Janne Rantanen 166.4 Venue: Seeb├╝hne, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES Boxing

TV: MDR Pitters, Sugden make weight

