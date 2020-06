Weights from Germany Howard Cospolite 153.9 vs. Jack Ciulcay 153.4

Marten Arsumanjan 159.8 vs. Björn Schicke 159.0

Alexander Pavlov 158.3 vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri 159.6

Jay Spencer 159.8 vs. Jama Saidi 159.6

Rad Rashid 203.5 vs. Artur Mann 204.4

Said Rahimi 149.5 vs. Haro Matevosyan 152.1

Thomas Piccirillo 157.9 vs. Adam Amkhadov 159.4 Venue: Havel Studios, Berlin

Promoter: AGON

Venue: Havel Studios, Berlin

Promoter: AGON

Stream: Bild.de

