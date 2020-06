Wach vs. Kingpin tomorrow in Poland By Przemek Garczarczyk Former heavyweight world title challengers Mariusz Wach (35-6, 19 KOs) and Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (34-16, 18 KOs) collide tomorrow night in Konary, Poland. Wach weighed in at 274.5 pounds, while “Kingpin” weighed 264.3 pounds. – Weights from Germany

