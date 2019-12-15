WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over a determined Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (21-1-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 10,101 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kavaliauskas landed a flush right hand in round two and arguably knocked down Crawford with another right hand in round three (ruled a slip).
Looking to get some payback, Crawford upped the aggression in round four and walked down Kavaliauskas after that. Crawford dropped Kavaliauskas with a barrage of punches in round seven. The end came in round nine when Crawford dropped Kavaliauskas with a combination then finished him with a monster right hook. Time was :44.
“I thought I had to entertain ya’ll for a little bit. He’s a strong fighter, durable, and I thought I’d give the crowd something to cheer for,” said Crawford afterward. “I wasn’t hurt at all. I got up and went straight to him. I wasn’t hurt by no means, I walked through everything he threw all night.”
“The round before that, my coaches kept telling me stop loading up. I was loading up a lot because the first couple clean shots I landed, I knew I hurt him. I wanted to give the crowd a knockout. When I started letting my hands go, I started landing more fatal shots.”
I’ll fight anybody. I’ve been saying that for I don’t know how long. I’m not ducking anyone on the PBC side or Top Rank platform. I want to fight all the top guys.”
Terrible stoppage!
Kav deserved one more chance! He wasn’t hurt to the point of stopping the fight.
Good fight but Crawford was knocked down early in the fight. However as always Crawford showed extreme talent and power which makes him dangerous.
Premature stoppage, just like the Commey fight. ESPN fighters always get the benefit of the doubt.
No PBC fighter wants none of that before and none want it now.
NONE, no way.
Agreed.
PBC fighters have no problem fighting Bud they definitely aren’t scared. Funny how when Arum does it Top Rank fighters only fighting top rank it’s ok. Mikey Garcia constantly called out Loma but that fight never happened he only fights Top rank fighters. Bud is a great fighter but all of the top PBC fighters are better than Kavaliauskas and he buzzed Bud so I see the PBC guys as a serious problem and they hit harder.
This fight was no means a statement!, Crawford looks venerable and would prob get KO’ed fighting one of the other Champs.
I told you guys to stop downplaying these top fighters! Mean machine was in there for a reason. Idiots think just because you know a name that means the fight will be easy!
Porter wants to fight Crawford and has been calling him out for a long while. Spence May be done
He’s the best in boxing period. Canelo might be P4P number 1 right now but it’s actually Crawford. Nobody does this. Move up. Then adjust to a bigger stronger fighter and maul him.