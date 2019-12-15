WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over a determined Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (21-1-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 10,101 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kavaliauskas landed a flush right hand in round two and arguably knocked down Crawford with another right hand in round three (ruled a slip).



Looking to get some payback, Crawford upped the aggression in round four and walked down Kavaliauskas after that. Crawford dropped Kavaliauskas with a barrage of punches in round seven. The end came in round nine when Crawford dropped Kavaliauskas with a combination then finished him with a monster right hook. Time was :44.

“I thought I had to entertain ya’ll for a little bit. He’s a strong fighter, durable, and I thought I’d give the crowd something to cheer for,” said Crawford afterward. “I wasn’t hurt at all. I got up and went straight to him. I wasn’t hurt by no means, I walked through everything he threw all night.”

“The round before that, my coaches kept telling me stop loading up. I was loading up a lot because the first couple clean shots I landed, I knew I hurt him. I wanted to give the crowd a knockout. When I started letting my hands go, I started landing more fatal shots.”

I’ll fight anybody. I’ve been saying that for I don’t know how long. I’m not ducking anyone on the PBC side or Top Rank platform. I want to fight all the top guys.”