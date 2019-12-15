WBA #11 super bantamweight Diego De La Hoya (22-1, 10 KOs) defeated Renson “Gato” Robles (16-7, 9 KOs) via unanimous decision in a ten round featherweight fight on Saturday night at the Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico. De La Hoya was victorious by scores of 97-94, 99-89 and 99-89 to get back into the win column after suffering his first loss in July.

In the co-main event, super featherweight Roger “The Kid” Guitierrez (23-3-1, 19 KOs) defeated Andres “Maravilla” Tapia (16-8-3, 9 KOs) via ten round unanimous decision. Gutierrez won with three scores of 98-91.

Unbeaten lightweight William “Camaron” Zepeda (20-0, 18 KOs) stopped Jampier Oses (15-6-1, 12 KOs) via technical knockout in the third round. Time was 2:32.

Luis “El Venado” Lopez (20-2-, 11 KOs) defeated Cristian “Gaurico” Baez (18-1, 17 KOs) via technical knockout in the fifth round. Time was :28.