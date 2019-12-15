Advertisements

December 15, 2019
Boxing Results

Diego De La Hoya wins in Mexicali

WBA #11 super bantamweight Diego De La Hoya (22-1, 10 KOs) defeated Renson “Gato” Robles (16-7, 9 KOs) via unanimous decision in a ten round featherweight fight on Saturday night at the Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico. De La Hoya was victorious by scores of 97-94, 99-89 and 99-89 to get back into the win column after suffering his first loss in July.

In the co-main event, super featherweight Roger “The Kid” Guitierrez (23-3-1, 19 KOs) defeated Andres “Maravilla” Tapia (16-8-3, 9 KOs) via ten round unanimous decision. Gutierrez won with three scores of 98-91.

Unbeaten lightweight William “Camaron” Zepeda (20-0, 18 KOs) stopped Jampier Oses (15-6-1, 12 KOs) via technical knockout in the third round. Time was 2:32.

Luis “El Venado” Lopez (20-2-, 11 KOs) defeated Cristian “Gaurico” Baez (18-1, 17 KOs) via technical knockout in the fifth round. Time was :28.

Kelu wins NZ heavyweight tournament
WBO welter king Crawford KOs Kavaliauskas
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>