Unbeaten Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) accomplished the first stage of his lightweight division “takeover” with a two round annihilation of IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey (29-3, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After a slow round one, Lopez floored Commey with a straight right hand that landed flush on the jaw. A reeling Commey beat the count, but Lopez jumped all over him and got the referee’s stoppage with a brutal follow-up barrage. Time was 1:13.



“I’m at a loss for words right now. This a dream come true,” said Teofimo. “{Commey} is a bad man. His shot could’ve done the same to me if he hit me with that shot…you all know who I want to fight next. 2020 is going to be a big year. ‘The Takeover’ has arrived, and you haven’t seen anything yet.”

WBA, WBC, WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko, who was watching at ringside, stated “We want to ‘unificate’ all four titles…now he’s a world champion and now he’s in position to fight me.”

A showdown between Lopez and Lomachenko is in the works for April.