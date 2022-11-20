The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered the teams of WBO middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly and WBO #1 contender Jaime Munguia to commence immediate negotiations. The parties are granted 15 days to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within that time frame, a purse bid will be ordered with a minimum acceptable bid of $200,000. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid ceremony at any time during the negotiation process. Looks like the WBO won’t let Munguia continue to tie up the #1 rating if he next plans to fight WBA/IBF champion Gennady Golovkin in six months.

