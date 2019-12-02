The World Boxing Organization (WBO) will hold its thirty-second annual convention in the city of Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome Hotel) from December 2 to 5. As every year, the presence of ring legends, world champions and former champions, world-ranked contenders, prospects, trainers, managers, promoters, officers, as well as figures from political, social and cultural circles are expected.

The convention will also include judge and referee seminars, committee reports, and an awards gala. Various topics will be discussed, many related to fighter safety, global regulations, and classifications, among other topics. The event will be broadcast live on the official WBO Facebook page.