By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten southpaw prospect and Japanese titlist Koki Inoue (15-0, 12 KOs), 140, “Monster” Naoya’s cousin, impressively acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific 140-pound belt when he scored a spectacular one-punch knockout over Filipino champ Jheritz Chavez (9-4-2, 7 KOs), 139.5, with a southpaw left haymaker at 3:08 of the seventh round in a scheduled twelve on Monday in Tokyo, Japan.

Prior to the trick happening the official tallies were as follows: 58-56 twice, 59-55, all for Koki, a taller youngster. Koki kept circling to avert Jheritz’s strong shot at a time, countered with southpaw lefts and piled up more points than the Filipino maintained the pressure and won less points therefrom. With the Monster’s encouragement at the ringside, Koki turned aggressive in the fatal seventh and displayed an eye-catching demolition. The ref was Yuji Fukuchi, Japan.