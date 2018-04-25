WBC welter tourney to be streamed live

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has announced that the highly anticipated opening round of ‘The Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Welterweight Tournament’, set for Friday will be streamed live and free of charge on the SportsLIVE OTT service, available online and via mobile and Roku apps, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The event will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.
The lineup:
Felix Diaz vs. Francisco Santana
Chris Van Heerden vs. Timo Schwarzkopf
Fredrick Lawson vs. Baishanbo Nasiywula
Brad Solomon vs. Paddy Gallagher
All bouts are scheduled for ten rounds.