WBC welter tourney to be streamed live

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing has announced that the highly anticipated opening round of ‘The Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Welterweight Tournament’, set for Friday will be streamed live and free of charge on the SportsLIVE OTT service, available online and via mobile and Roku apps, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The event will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

The lineup:

Felix Diaz vs. Francisco Santana

Chris Van Heerden vs. Timo Schwarzkopf

Fredrick Lawson vs. Baishanbo Nasiywula

Brad Solomon vs. Paddy Gallagher

All bouts are scheduled for ten rounds.