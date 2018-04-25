Golovkin: I no longer think about Canelo

“I’m glad to be back in the ring and giving a fight to my fans,” said WBA, WBC, and for now IBF middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin during a workout this week. “I’m happy that Cinco De Mayo will still have boxing. It’s good for the sport. I want to stay active. I’d like to fight four or five times every year…when my fight with Canelo was canceled I never stopped training. I wanted a fight on Cinco De Mayo. I stayed in Big Bear working hard with Abel hoping I’d still be able to have a fight.



“Canelo? Right now he’s over. Do I want to have the rematch in September? We’ll see. It’s a different deal. The boxing business is crazy. I’ll fight Canelo again. Ask him if he wants to fight me. I no longer think about Canelo. I’m only focused on this fight.”

“I’m still comfortable at 160 pounds. There are no big money fights at 168 pounds and besides, I’m small at 160. I only ask for fights. I want more big fights. Huge fights. Title unification fights. I want to stay champion. It should be a clean sport. That’s important to me.”