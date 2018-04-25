Wilder-Joshua: $50 million offer on the table?

Deontay Wilder to Anthony Joshua: Mate! “I sent this personally this time just so there’s no miscommunication. Tell Eddie Hearn to let you personally check his email this time. BTW I sent your manager Rob McCracken the email as well. I’m looking forward to our meeting in the ring.” The email reportedly contains a $50 million offer.

.@anthonyfjoshua Mate! I sent this personally this time just so there’s no miscommunication. Tell @EddieHearn to let you personally check his email this time. BTW I sent Your manager Rob McCracken the email as well. I’m looking forward to our meeting in the ring. #KingVsKing pic.twitter.com/WbH8SB5Qm5 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) April 25, 2018