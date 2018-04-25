Russell, Jr., Diaz, Jr. Kickoff Press Conference

By Gary “Digital” Williams

WBC Featherweight champion “Mr.” Gary Russell, Jr. and undefeated number one contender Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz met for the first time as they officially announced their championship bout that will be held on Saturday, May 19th at the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD.

During the press conference, which was held at the Tap Sports Bar inside the casino, both men were very confident of victory.



First, the champion: “I’m one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet. Speed, power, ring IQ, we can get ugly if we need to. I don’t plan on going 12 rounds. I’m not going the distance with anybody for the remainder of my career. Mark my words.”

Now, the challenger: “It doesn’t affect me at all fighting in his hometown. I’m happy to fight in his backyard. He’s the champion and that’s what champions get to do. I know what he’s capable of doing. He says I don’t have the boxing IQ or the power and speed that he has, but he’s going to be in for a rude awakening come fight night. He’s going to see that I have all the tools.”

This card is also scheduled to include Russell’s undefeated brothers Antonio and Antuanne, as well as Clinton, MD super lightweight Cobia “The Soldier” Breedy. The main event will be televised live on Showtime as part of a two-site doubleheader. The other bout will originate from Toronto, Ontario, Canada where WBC Light Heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson will defend his title against two-division world champion Badou Jack. Tickets for the card at MGM National Harbor are on sale now. Visit http://mgmnationalharbor.com/