WBC suspends Carlos Cuadras

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former world champion Carlos ‘Príncipe’ Cuadras has been suspended temporarily by the WBC. Although Carlos Cuadras didn’t test positive in anti-doping tests before or after his last fight, there is information that Cuadras allegedly used a recreational drug and the matter will be discussed by the Clean Boxing Program Committee. “Cuadras is suspended for the use of banned substances from the World Boxing Council and there is an investigation,” confirmed WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. Cuadras will have a hearing at the WBC offices on April 25. The WBC Clean Boxing Program randomly tests world ranked boxers and other fighters who have registered voluntarily. Cuadras has not failed an exam.