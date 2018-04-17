Rosales-Higa Full Report

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Elongated Nicaraguan #2 Cristofer Rosales (27-3, 18 KOs), 111.5, impressively captured the WBC flyweight belt as he effectively battered former titlist Daigo Higa (15-1, 15 KOs), 114, with sickle-like uppercuts and Higa’s corner finally signaled a surrender at 1:14 of the ninth round on Sunday in Yokohama, Japan.



From the outset the taller Nicaraguan took the leadoff with solid left uppercuts following left-right combos and hurt the ex-champ who had forfeited his belt on the scale—from all angles. Higa exclusively fought back with body shots, but Rosales looked more effective in the close quarter. After the fourth, the open scoring system indicated 39-37 twice for Rosales, 39-37 for Higa.

The fifth and sixth saw Cristofer, a year his senior at 23, connect with left and right uppercuts to the face and midsection to weaken the still game but fast fading ex-champ. Higa, however, furiously attempted to retaliate with two-fisted attacks to the breadbasket, while Rosales fought back hard without retreating in the center of the ring. After the eighth, the interim tallies on the open scoring system were as follows: 79-73 (Gary Ritter, US), 77-75 (Jan Carlos Pelayo, Mexico) both for Rosales, 76-76 (Steve Morrow, US). The referee was Thomas Taylor (US).

In the ninth and fatal session Rosales had him at bay with solid and effective combinations that had Higa retreating. Then Higa’s corner made up its mind and asked the third man to halt the proceedings. The Nicaraguan new titlist looked like a Flaco Explosivo (explosive thin man) such as Alexis Arguello, his country’s great idol.

The victor smilingly said, “I didn’t feel Higa’s power, though highly publicized. I’m happy to bring back the belt.” The crestfallen loser looked very much dejected and said, “I apologize for my failure to make the weight to Rosales, boxing fans and supporters. I’m ashamed of my serious mistake as professional boxer.”

Higa’s manager and ex-WBA 108-pound champ Yoko Gushiken very gloomily said, “This defeat was caused by a rather short interval from his last fight, only two months plus. The younger generation might need more time to reduce and make the weight than my generation. I don’t know at this moment whether Higa will move up to the higher division or not.” The bruised ex-champ was hospitalized for medical checkup, and will stay there for some days for further examination.

Daigo is the very first Japanese contestant in great many world title bouts here that committed overweight in the official weigh-in. The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) may announce its punishment to Higa and his handler Gushiken within days.

Higa and Gushiken had been supposed to attend the ceremony for the Distinguished Okinawan Award in Okinawa Prefecture two days after the title bout, but they withdrew receiving such awards after this defeat. Also, it was Daigo that failed to renew the Japanese record of most consecutive knockouts, stopping at fifteen. Furthermore, his unbeaten record was blemished with his career-first defeat. You say winner take all, but the loser lost all.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.