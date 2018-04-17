NSAC’s Canelo Hearing Tomorrow

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, told the Mexican and world press on Tuesday that he remains optimistic about tomorrow’s Nevada State Athletic Commission hearing to be held on the Canelo Alvarez situation. Canelo tested positive for low levels of the banned substance Clenbuterol in voluntary tests to which he submitted last February for his rematch fight against Gennady Golovkin that was agreed for May 5 and that was recently canceled.

“We are optimistic about the results of this hearing. Although one part of the sports world has already declared him guilty, we hope that all the facts will be analyzed and that the final result will be favorable or as positive as possible for Canelo,” said Sulaiman.

The WBC will have a representative at the hearing and the organization is very aware of the final decision will be made by the Nevada Commission, but they have sent important information on cases of Clenbuterol.

If the fight between Alvarez and Golovkin does not take place in 2018, the WBC has indicated that the mandatory rival for Golovkin will be the winner between Hugo Centeno Jr. and Jermall Charlo, who next Saturday will compete for the WBC interim middleweight title.