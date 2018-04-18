Hurd Honored With Proclamation From Local Govt

By Gary “Digital” Williams

“Seat Pleasant has Kevin Durant and Accokeek has “Swift” Jarrett Hurd!”

Those were the words of Prince George’s County Councilmember Mel Franklin as he and the rest of the council honored IBF/WBA/IBO 154 Pound world champion Jarrett Hurd with a proclamation during a special ceremony at the County Administration Building in Upper Marlboro, MD. A strong contingent of fans and family members were on hand to witness the event.



The Accokeek, MD native was honored for his career to date, including Hurd’s12th round split decision victory over Erislandy Lara on April 7th in Las Vegas, NV. During the ceremony, Hurd thanked his team and his parents, Fred and Brenda Hurd for their support.

“My Mom allowed me to follow my dream and my Dad was my biggest fan,” Hurd said. “My fights were always on in our house.”

Life changed dramatically, according to Hurd, after April 7th and he is now dealing with the quick change.

“It’s definitely life changing and it’s overwhelming.,” Hurd said. “It’s a lot to take in but at the end of the day, I’m ready for it. I’m still living in my parents’ house but it hit me that I really unified the titles.”

“I have a lot of people coming at me, big sponsors” Hurd continued. “A lot of people want to work with me and are reaching out to me. I can’t wait to take it all in.”

Hurd also reflected on the Lara contest, including the dramatic left hook that sent Lara to the canvas with 35 seconds remaining in the final round.



“I didn’t feel like I had to get the knockdown. I thought I was ahead on the cards. Ernesto (Rodriguez, Hurd’s trainer) grabbed my face and said ‘you are the unified champion. All you have to do is get through this round.’ But I’m glad I had the war mentality. I wanted to close the show.”

“Jarrett is a great listener,” Rodriguez said. “Jarrett is one of the kids that and tries his best to do the instructions you give him.”

Brenda Hurd said that her son is putting everything in perspective but she is very excited.

“It’s just amazing. It’s unbelievable,” Brenda Hurd said. “You never thought your kid would be famous but I’m also trying to make sure he remains grounded. That he is still Jarrett Hurd no matter where he is in life. Just stay focused on who you are. And that’s important to me.”