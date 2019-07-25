WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has ripped new crowned WBC interim heavyweight titlist Dillian Whyte on social media, alleging that Whyte cheated by using a banned substance in his win over Oscar Rivas. (Warning: Strong language used)

Rumors of a failed drug test were addressed by Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who stated “I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA and UKAD testing for their bout. Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC.”

Deontay Wilder: “Now here you have a fighter that has been recently reported of taking PEDs (Performance Enhancements Drugs). In fact, it was said he had over more than 1 substance in his body. This fighter has been caught before using PEDs so this is his second attempt.

“This shit has to stop…the bleeding has to stop somewhere. We just had a fighter fucking die in the ring because of taking too many blows to the head and you have idiots like @dillianwhyte want to CHEAT just to come up in his career because he’s not good enough to do it alone.

“Oscar Rivas was his opponent that Dillian fought recently on drugs in which Oscar dropped this drug user and almost beat him, so Mr. Whyte all that and the shit halfway worked you still got put on your ass!!! I’d get my money back!!!

“He’s been claiming to want to fight me but the question is if your doping with a non-champion just imagine what you will try to use if you had the chance to fight me? (Overdose)

“Him and his promoter #EddieHearn gave the @wbcboxing and @wbcmoro hell while all along this MF has been cheating smh then have the audacity to try and snitch on his countrymen #AJ and accuse him of doing drugs when he himself is doing it as well.

“On top of that, his promoter tried his best to cover this up before Whyte’s recent fight.

Somebody come and look at this shit…

“I get criticized about saying things like ‘Ima kill you’ and mean it but without any substance whatsoever in my body but here you have so many fighters like the likes of Dillian Whyte that flood their body with PEDs just to advance to the next level, while committing an attempt to murder but want to speak against PED users smh, GTFOH.

“Lmao…

“Boxing’s a place where you can hate it but love it all at the same damn time.

“This nigga is definitely the Donkey Of The Year!!! #TilThisDay #HEE-HAW #EEYORE”