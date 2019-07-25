On Thursday, August 1, DiBella Entertainment will return with the second edition of its Broadway Boxing Summer Series, titled “Night of the Contenders”, from the Monroeville Convention Center, in Monroeville, PA. Two participants from the last season of “The Contender” tournament, Ievgen “The Ukrainian Lion” Khytrov and Eric “The Baby Faced Assassin” Walker, will be co-featured in separate bouts. The event will be live streamed exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Khytrov (18-2, 15 KOs) will headline the event against Gabriel Pham (11-1, 5 KOs), while Walker (18-2, 8 KOs) will take on Jose Antonio “Bachata” Abreu (14-5, 8 KOs).

In other bouts, welterweight Ivan “The Volk” Golub (16-1, 12 KOs) faces TBA, undefeated heavyweight Mike Balogun (13-0, 10 KOs) meets Ed Fountain (12-5, 5 KOs), local lightweight Bill Hutchinson (17-2-4, 8 KOs) battles Charlie Serrano (16-4-2, 5 KOs), middleweight Rick Borowski (2-0) goes against John Gregory (2-2, 1 KO), and heavyweight Bob Weisen will make his pro debut against Dennis Vance (1-0, 1 KO).