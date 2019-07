Very sad to report the passing of super lightweight boxer Hugo “Dinamita” Santillan, who has passed away five days after collapsing in the ring following a bout Saturday night in San Nicolas, Argentina. The 23-year-old Santillan battled to a draw with Eduardo Abreu, but while the cards were being read, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. He had a record of 19-6-2 with 8 KOs. This is the second ring tragedy this week. R.I.P.