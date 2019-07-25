Former junior featherweight world champion Jessie Magdaleno will take on Rafael Rivera in a 10-round featherweight clash Saturday, August 17 at Banc of California Stadium. This is the inaugural boxing card at the year-old stadium located on the site of the former Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena which hosted many major fights. The Magdaleno-Rivera fight will be the co-feature underneath Emanuel Navarrete’s WBO junior featherweight world title defense against Francisco “Panchito” De Vaca on ESPN.

Magdaleno (26-1, 18 KOs) will be making his second ring appearance since losing his world title in April 2018 to Isaac Dogboe, who was then dethroned by Navarrete. Rivera is 27-3-2, 18 KOs.