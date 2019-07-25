By Jeff Zimmerman

In exclusive interviews, Fightnews.com® caught up with WBC junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (24-0, 16 KOs) and his trainer Robert Garcia at Media Day Tuesday as they prepare for their title unification showdown against WBO titleholder Maurice Hooker (26-0-3, 17 KOs) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas this Saturday night and shown live on DAZN.

Ramirez and Garcia share their thoughts on their upcoming battle with Hooker, the impact of rising star and stablemate Vergil Ortiz Jr. and the outstanding performance of Manny Pacquiao versus Keith Thurman.

Jose Ramirez

How are you feeling for your fight against Maurice Hooker this Saturday?

This is the biggest fight of my career. I am feeling motivated, feeling good and hope to go out there and give it my best. I’m physically ready and mentally ready for this fight.

How excited are you for the opportunity to unify the 140lb division?

It’s going to put my career at a bigger level and being the Unified Champion is a goal for me as a fighter and one step closer to having all four belts, so I’m looking forward to this.

Do you feel like this is a 50/50 fight or you should have the slight edge because of your pedigree as an Olympian and overall?

That doesn’t really matter at the end of the day. We can both go in there and anything can happen in the fight. I have prepared myself like the underdog like I have always done in my career. I prepared like this my biggest fight ever and it has always worked for me in other fights. I look forward to proving to myself and to the world, one fight at a time, that’s what really matters in boxing.

How do you feel about having to come to Hooker’s hometown to get his belt?

It’s part of being a good fighter. It’s learning how to adapt to different fighters, different venues and different cities. That’s part of becoming a superstar and its part of the game. I’m just looking forward to showcasing my talent in front of a new crowd and I’m very excited.

How did the young, rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr. help you prepare for this fight?

Vergil is a very hungry fighter. He’s young, but hungry. He doesn’t stop working. He works very hard and he really works like an experienced fighter. He trains very, very hard and there’s only one place for Vergil when it comes to being at the gym and that is going 100%. I’m very similar, so we learn a lot from each other.

What were your thoughts on the Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight last weekend?

I was rooting for Pacquiao as I trained with Pacquiao for many camps, but he shocked me in the early rounds the way he came in with that motivation and hunger, looking for the fight and closing the distance and creating that 1st round knockdown really shocked me, because he hadn’t done that in a while. He did what he had to do and good for

Robert Garcia

How was camp with Jose?

We had a great training camp, everything went well, great sparring. Everyone in the gym did a great job, from Vergil Ortiz who was helping Jose, Hector Tanajara Jr., Stevie Mckenna. Now it’s time to do the work Saturday night. We know Maurice is probably in the best shape of his life and for both the biggest fight of their careers as this moves them to bigger fights, so it’s going to be a great fight.

Is this a 50/50 fight in your eyes?

I really believe so. As his trainer, we have trained and prepared to win, but in reality, this is a pick ‘em fight. Maurice is a tremendous fighter with tremendous power especially his right hand. He uses it very well. Those are things that make it such a great fight. Jose’ style, the aggressive fighter, the brawler, the ones that give the fans a great fight and Hooker does the same, so it is a 50/50 fight and one the fans are going to enjoy and talk about it for awhile and a fight of the year candidate.

Do you see similarities in a Corrales vs. Castillo type matchup?

One of those fights, where both are great fighters, both in their prime. You mentioned Corrales, Castillo, I can go back with one of my fighters Brandon Rios and Mike Alvarado. Similar thing first fight, 2nd fight. I think it’s that type of fight, a fight fans are going to remember for a while.

What impact did Vergil Ortiz Jr. make in camp for Jose?

Vergil is one of the hardest working guys I have ever worked with. Not only does he have the skills, the power and dedication, he helped Jose a lot. He’s aggressive and makes you work. Vergil does that with anybody and that what Jose loves. Jose says that Vergil is the one that always makes me work. He did a lot to prepare Jose.

What were your thoughts on Pacquiao vs. Thurman?

I was cheering for Pacquiao before the fight. But at 40, 41, I thought the age was going to be a big factor. It was unbelievable, and I was happy even though he proved me wrong. I honestly thought, Thurman, the youth, solid welterweight would be a little too much for Pacquiao. It was a very close fight and I think the knockout and the body shot that hurt him. Those two rounds were probably the difference in the fight, which makes it a very close fight. Pacquiao showed that he has still got it. He looked 30 to me. He was fast, powerful. He had his footwork, he had his reflexes. I think he has a little while still to go and some very good fights ahead of him.