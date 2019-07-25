By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #11, IBF #12 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (17-0, 14 KOs) will return to action against New Zealand-based Nikolas Charamlampous (18-2, 8 KOs) over ten rounds at Luna Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. 2012 London Olympian Opetaia scored a stoppage victory over Navosa Loata in May and has targeted WBA champion Arsen Goulamarian and IBF Champion Yuniel Dorticos.

In other action, 2016 middleweight Olympian Daniel Lewis (2-0, 2 KOs), who recently impressed in sparring sessions with former IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs, will challenge tough veteran Wade Ryan (16-8, 5 KOs) for the Australian light middleweight crown.

Televised on Fox and EpicentreTV

Promoter: Anabel Vogel

Matchmaker: Stuart Duncan

Combat Sports Inspector: Dave Grainger