“The Son of a Legend” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs) will return to the ring after more than two years of inactivity on August 10. The opponent will be the Colombian Evert Bravo (25-10-1, 19 KOs). The super middleweight bout will land in Puerto Vallarta, Lagos de Moreno or Tijuana and will be televised on Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.



Chavez Jr. has been preparing intensely for more than three months in Tijuana under trainer Romulo Quirarte and his sons and the former middleweight world champion has shown condition and speed, as well as a great desire to climb into the ring and show that he still has the talent and hunger to be a world champion.

Also scheduled is the comeback of former world champion Jose “Bolivita” Uzcategui, setting the stage for a likely Chavez-Uzcatgui confrontation. The details of the fight and the undercard will be released by Zanfer Promotions during the week.