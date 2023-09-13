By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Do you know Naruto? Naruto is a very famous Japanese cartoon hero who is a marvelous Ninja (invisible master of martial arts). A Filipino boxer claims he is Naruto and asked for a ring announcement as Lito “Naruto” Dante. WBC#14 minimum Dante (21-11, 12 KOs and no KO defeats), 105, proved he’s Naruto, completely outmaneuvered previously unbeaten ex-kickboxer Takeshi Ishii (7-1, 6 KOs), 105, and was awarded a split but well-received decision victory (77-75 twice, 75-77) over eight tricky and puzzling rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Having once dethroned OPBF minimum champ Tsubasa Koura here in 2019, Dante came back to Japan and displayed his unorthodox but scrappy style to give a lesson to the powerful but less accurate prospect. We could understand why Lito persistently asked himself to be introduced as Naruto, a ghost-like versatile trickster in the popular comic strip here. We wish to see Naruto again.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

