August 31, 2023
Boxing Results

WBA#3 Tsutsumi keeps Japanese bantam belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten Japanese bantam champ Seiya Tsutsumi (9-0-2, 7 KOs), 117.75, barely kept his national belt when he endured bad bleeding and finally hammered out a unanimous decision (96-94 twice, 97-93) over JBC#2 Riku Masuda (3-1, 3 KOs), 117.75, with his remarkable last surge on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. The talented Masuda, formerly an amateur boxer with a 52-14 mark with 22 stoppages, showed solid southpaw lefts in earlier rounds, but the more experienced champ turned the tide with his desperate combinations to dominate the second half and confirmed his victory.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

