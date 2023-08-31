By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten prospect Keisuke Matsumoto (9-0, 7 KOs), 126, kept his Japanese featherweight belt and acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title as well when he pounded out a unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 119-109) over JBC#1 Japan-based Nigerian Ridwan Oyekola (11-2-2-1NC, 5 KOs), 125.75, over twelve technical rounds on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. The taller shaven-skulled Keisuke is the son of former OPBF 126-pound champ Koji Matsumoto (26-6-1, 15 KOs; whose career spanning 1989-1998), who failed to win the world belt three times from Young-Kyun Park, Yong-Soo Choi and Freddie Norwood. Keisuke, 24, kept jabbing all night to outbox the shorter Nigerian jabber, who came out retaliating furiously down the stretch. But his retaliation in the last two sessions was too late to overcome his early deficits on points. Matsumoto, tall and flexible, seems to have a bright future.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

_