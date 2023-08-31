By Joe Koizumi

Photo: Naoya Fukuda

“Monster” Naoya Inoue, newly crowned WBC, WBO 122-pound champion, was given a couple of world belts by the representatives of the organization prior to the tripleheader of Ohashi Promotions on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Naoya said, holding the belts to his credit, “I truly appreciate your people’s warm supports. I’m fully satisfied with the situation around me as I hear the negotiation of the unification bout with WBA, IBF counterpart Marlon Tapales with all the four belts on the line is coming to an end soon.” His father/trainer Shingo also received the WBC’s special belt.

