By Joe Koizumi
Photo: Naoya Fukuda
“Monster” Naoya Inoue, newly crowned WBC, WBO 122-pound champion, was given a couple of world belts by the representatives of the organization prior to the tripleheader of Ohashi Promotions on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Naoya said, holding the belts to his credit, “I truly appreciate your people’s warm supports. I’m fully satisfied with the situation around me as I hear the negotiation of the unification bout with WBA, IBF counterpart Marlon Tapales with all the four belts on the line is coming to an end soon.” His father/trainer Shingo also received the WBC’s special belt.
Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.
Job well done in spectacular fashion. Boxing is winning in 2023!
Inoue got fully recognition after beating Fulton
Fixed fights and bum fights what the Japan boxing commission become
I think in a few years, the cut man will receive a belt.
That trainer’s belt is awkward. If they just want to give them something — and I don’t think it’s a horrible idea — maybe a ring or something?? Probably wouldn’t do that because it would be harder to see “WBC” across it.
Note: The big belt that is holding the trainer is complementary to placing it under a saddle on a race horse.