April 11, 2024
WBA 118lb champ Takuma Inoue sharp in workout

Takuma Inoue Workout0411 1
Shingo Inoue, Takuma, Hideyuki Ohashi

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBA bantamweight champ Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs), Monster Naoya’s brother, engaged in a public workout and looked sharp and speedy as usual today (Thursday) in Yokohama, Japan. Having greatly raised his stock by a spectacular ninth-round knockout of Jerwin Ancajas last February, Takuma will participate in the quadruple world title event at the Tokyo Dome featuring all the four contestants out of Ohashi gym and put his belt on the line against WBA#1 compatriot Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs) on May 6. Takuma confidently said, “I’d like to demonstrate such a good performance as shown in my last Ancajas fight.”

