Wanheng matches Floyd…for now

By Karl Freitag

WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (50-0, 18 KOs) told the Bangkok Post that he’s happy to have matched Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record and isn’t thinking about winning 51 straight fights, but plans to keep training hard for the next one. Leroy Estrada was the WBC’s mandatory challenger, so Wanheng will have a voluntary defense when he goes for the record.

Wanheng’s trainer Suparb Boonrod told the Post in an understatement, “He is 32 but still very strong and fit. He is very disciplined and is a hard-working man, so winning his 51st consecutive match is possible.”

As you may recall, Julio Cesar Chavez got to 87-0 at one point. So even if Wanheng beaks Floyd’s record, for it to stick he must retire undefeated/untied. If he gets a blemish on his ledger, Floyd gets the record back.