Five Mexicans to fight in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

George Sarantopoulo’s Sparta Promotions hosted a final press conference at Giorgio’s Restaurant in Panama City to introduce the foreign boxers scheduled to fight on Friday night at Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall.

The Battle of the Nuñez boxing event headed by local Ricardo “El Matematico” Nuñez (29-6, 23 KOs) vs Cuban Leosdan Nuñez (6-0, 4 KOs) for the WBA Fedelatin bantamweight title, includes three regional championships, ten undefeated prospects, five World ranked fighters and, for the first time in Panama’s boxing history, five Mexicans on the same card.

Alexander Duran, awarded the best fighter of 2017 in Panama, faces Ronald Castillo from Sonora, Mexico, both of them unbeaten 15-0.

Also Mexicans Miguel Martinez, Isaias Cardona, Jesus Velazco, Fernando Godines, eeported ready to face Ivan Matute, Pablo Vicente, Johan Gonzalez and Daniel Matellon respectively.

The fights will be aired on open TV by Plus channel 35 and streamed on Facebook live on Peleando Panama.