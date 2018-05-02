Spence-Ocampo kickoff press conference

Welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. received a champions’ welcome in his hometown Wednesday at Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at a press conference to discuss his homecoming defense Saturday, June 16 live on Showtime against unbeaten Carlos Ocampo at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.



Errol Spence Jr: ““My motto is ‘Man Down’ and I have to live up to it. I don’t go in looking for the knockout, but I let it happen naturally. I let it come to me and we’re definitely going to let it happen on fight night…I do believe I’m the best welterweight in boxing right now. I’ve been trying to prove it for a long time. I’m never looking past anyone, but I’d love to fight Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter and when he’s back, Keith Thurman. I’m ready to fight the best in the division and prove I reign supreme over all of them.”

Carlos Ocampo: “I have been the underdog before and I’m prepared to once again overcome that. I’m not worried about what anybody else thinks of me or this fight. My mind is only on winning and being prepared to do whatever I have to. He can talk about knocking me out all he wants but I’m here too and I’m ready to knock him out on June 16.”