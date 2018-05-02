Loeffler, Sanchez talk GGG-Vanes

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“Four times I thought a GGG fight on May 5 wouldn’t happen. Many sleepless nights. One time I just decided to go the movies, thinking that it’s over,” stated promoter Tom Loeffler.

GGG’s trainer Abel Sanchez added, “Last week we had a fight when a young man (Maciej Sulecki) gave Daniel Jacobs, the second or third best middleweight in the world, all he could handle. And Martirosyan, who was supposed to fight Sulecki, was the favorite in that bout. That tells me that we will have (a real fight) on Saturday.”

Both promoter and trainer spoke to Fightnews.com® about all the challenges of making the trials and tribulations of making the Cinco de Mayo showdown between WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-01, 33 KO) and Vanes Martirosyan (36-3, 21 KO) possible.