

On October 9th, undefeated WBO #2 ranked featherweight Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs) gets his world title shot when he takes on former WBO super bantamweight world champion, and WBO #1 ranked contender Emanuel Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) in a battle for the vacant WBO title formerly held by Shakur Stevenson. The fight will take place at “The Bubble” inside the MGM Grand Conference Center, and be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

“I have been working my butt off since I was a little kid for this opportunity, and I just can’t wait to get in there and fight for the title,” said Villa. “Navarrete is a real aggressive Mexican fighter. He is coming to win. He was a former champion, and I am the underdog, but I have the style to beat him. We have kept the camp the same. We just treat it like it’s every other fight, just that this fight is for a world title. All my hard work is paying off. I am honored and excited to represent everyone who has supported me and my journey to become a world champion, and I plan on bringing the world title back to my home city of Salinas, California.”