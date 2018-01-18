January 18, 2018

View From Ringside

By Terrell Groggins

Sonny Fredrickson knew he was in for a long night, his eyes seemed to say as I photographed him during the ring walk. For me, this could be a biased view since I’ve been documenting Shohjahon “Sho” during training camp. You know he’s tough when one of his sparring partners is Domonique Dolton. This is what makes Kronk such a special place to train, you never know who will be in the gym on any given day.Sho came out hungry from the start of the bell and jumped all over Sonny. He was consistent with power punches and movement up until referee Benjy Esteves stopped the fight in the third round. More

