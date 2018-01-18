Easter vows to knock out Fortuna

Lightweight world champion Robert Easter took part in a media workout in Brooklyn on Wednesday ahead of his main event showdown against former champion Javier Fortuna this Saturday, January 20 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center. “The fans can expect to see what they always see in my fights,” said Easter. “It’s going to be hard work, blood, sweat and tears. We are going to have a knockout victory in this fight.

“Every fight is a big fight for me. Javier Fortuna is no stranger to this stage. He’s trying to get back to where I am, and the only thing that can stop him is me. Come Saturday night, he’s going to come up short.

“Most people think I’m supposed to be drained making this weight, but I’ve been doing this since the amateurs and even before. I’m no stranger to this. Making weight is easy for me.

“Sparring was really good. We had a tremendous training camp and I feel ready. I have a great team that’s gotten me perfectly prepared for this.

“I’ve fought big punchers before. This is nothing new to me. We’re going to make adjustments during the fight and get him out of there early.

“Don’t think that my skinny frame and long arms don’t have power in them. You will see that on display Saturday night.

“We’re going after him Saturday night. I’m going to hit him wherever he gives me openings. I’m looking to finish him off on Saturday. It’s going to be a breakout performance.

“A lot of guys are trying to prove they’re the best at the weight. Each fight for me is a preparation for unification bouts down the line. That’s what I really want.

“I’m 100 percent focused on this fight Saturday. Javier Fortuna is all that I’m thinking about. After that, I’m ready to go after Mikey Garcia and Jorge Linares!”