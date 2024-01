Vergil Ortiz Jr. Post Fight Press Conference By Miguel Maravilla Following his victory, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (20-0, 20 KOs) spoke to the media about his first round TKO over Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) of Ghana. Joining him at the post fight press conference was his promoter Oscar De La Hoya as they spoke about Ortiz’s future and matching him up with WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu. _ Ortiz: I want Tszyu next Like this: Like Loading...

