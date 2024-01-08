Referee Tony Weeks seemed to explain his quick stoppage of the Ortiz-Lawson fight in a since deleted Facebook post.

Tony Weeks: “What the public didn’t know [was] that prior to the fight they did a brain scan on [Lawson], and it came up that he had an aneurysm, and they did a test again, and the same aneurysm came up. Another doctor was brought in and gave him the same examination and he tested negative for the aneurysm, so they cleared him to fight.”

Golden Boy Promotions issued the following response:

Golden Boy Promotions Statement: “Fredrick Lawson was cleared by a Nevada State Athletic Commission sanctioned doctor to fight on Saturday night. All other questions should be referred to NSAC.”