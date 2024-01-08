Referee Tony Weeks seemed to explain his quick stoppage of the Ortiz-Lawson fight in a since deleted Facebook post.
Tony Weeks: “What the public didn’t know [was] that prior to the fight they did a brain scan on [Lawson], and it came up that he had an aneurysm, and they did a test again, and the same aneurysm came up. Another doctor was brought in and gave him the same examination and he tested negative for the aneurysm, so they cleared him to fight.”
Golden Boy Promotions issued the following response:
Golden Boy Promotions Statement: “Fredrick Lawson was cleared by a Nevada State Athletic Commission sanctioned doctor to fight on Saturday night. All other questions should be referred to NSAC.”
“Fredrick Lawson was cleared by a Nevada State Athletic Commission sanctioned doctor to fight on Saturday night.”
So they found an aneurysm through brain scan on two separate occasions, then after a third test shows negative, they make a last-minute decision to clear him on the day of the fight? I’m not in the medical profession, but you’d think that, just as a precautionary measure, they would have pulled Lawson from this event.
No matter what you think of the entire Ortiz-Lawson fiasco, it seems like everyone involved just isn’t going to take responsibility here which is per usual in boxing.
My personal opinion is that the fight should have never taken place period regardless of bad stoppages, health issues, ect.
I would have thought that they would have sat Lawson out, probably after the first, but definitely after the second test that was positive for a brain aneurysm, and tried to find another opponent.
I think I may have misread that last statement in the above article. They didn’t clear him on Saturday, they cleared him (at some earlier date) for Saturday’s fight. I wonder the timeline on the brain scans, and how they affected Lawson’s preparation and mental state when he entered the ring. That had to be somewhere in the back of his mind…
I get the aneurysm part, I think: They found the aneurysm twice and then they didn’t after a third check (why they even got to #3 is a mystery, but so be it); but my problem would then be if Tony Weeks knew that he had an aneurysm, or that he recently did, did he then decide that AT THE FIRST SIGN OF DANGER, that he was pulling him out? Because if he did, then given the circumstances of the fight (with him being brought in as an opponent for a big puncher), then he should have asked out of that fight. Or am I missing something?
Lucie, as far as how they got to #3, good question. Seems like consecutive brain scans that resulted in Lawson being positive for an aneurysm should have been enough to sit him out.
And yes, judging by the statement above, I’m pretty sure Weeks entered this event with the mindset that he’d be pulling the plug on this at the first sign of danger, which is understandable given the circumstances. This was a rip-off for whoever paid to watch, and more importantly, they might have put Lawson at serious risk here. Very, VERY bad look here IMO.
I find it hard to believe anything Weeks says.
I was appalled by the stoppage in real time, but when I saw the replay of it, Lawson looked out of it immediately post-stoppage for several seconds and didn’t seem to understand what was happening. I think the fight was correctly stopped in retrospect.
I spoke with Lawson about 30 minutes after the fight. He looked & spoke fine & said he had no idea why it was stopped because he was blocking the punches
The way it was going, it was probably better off that it was stopped; however, the question remains why even have him fight if he truly had two positive scans? The third it’s gone? Miraculously? Malfeasance. Too close to fight night to bring in someone else? Didn’t want Ortiz to have yet another cancelled event? I bet those and a few more played into that equation.
BS. If Weeks was so worried about Lawson’s wellbeing then he should have refused to referee the fight.
You can’t pretend to have principles after the fact. He’s using this as an excuse.
Good post, Josh. Weeks has an excuse for everything. He probably would’ve stopped Evander Holyfield’s title fight with Bert Cooper after Coop dropped him, with the excuse that he wanted Evander to get home early to tuck his numerous kids into bed & wish them a goodnight.
This just goes to show what kind of organisation GB is. First of all Lawson is a welter (he was up against a middle),finally just to make Ortiz look good, they risked this guy’s life. And to think “fishnets ” is always criticizing other promotion.