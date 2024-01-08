Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing) presents a night of boxing January 18th in Nashville, Tennessee. The site location will be the popular San Jose Fiesta Mexican restaurant owned by Arellano. The six round super lightweight main event will feature unbeaten Stacey Selby (4-0, 3 KOs) vs veteran Marlon Lewis (6-13-2, 3 KOs).

Arellano’s son Hugo Tabora (1-0, 1 KO) will fight debuter Amir Worthy in a 4 round middleweight bout. Also on the card will be Arellano’s daughter Maria Arellano debuting vs Eskemberli Casique Duarte of Venezuela in 4 round female super welterweight bout.

Unbeaten middleweight prospect Fidel “Pupita” Guity (6-0, 3 KOs) of Honduras is scheduled to make his U.S. debut versus debuer Eric Brassell. The restaraunt has a highly populated Mexican and Honduran client base who are anticipating the bout of the entertaining Guity.

Rounding out the card:

Michael Nelson debut vs Romundus Taylor debut light heavyweights

Brandon Hughes (1-0, 1 KO) vs Marquez Greer (0-17) welterweights