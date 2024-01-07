January 7, 2024
Ortiz: I want Tszyu next

Photo: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Undefeated super welterweight Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (20-0, 20 KOs) returned after 17 months to score a first round stoppage of Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson with an assist from referee Tony Weeks.

“I’m ready for anyone. It felt like I’m back to doing what I usually do,” said Ortiz Jr. afterward. “This is my calling. This is what I was made to do and I want to continue doing this…there’s a lot of fighters that I want to fight, but Tim Tszyu, with all due respect, I want him next. He’s a hell of a fighter and it would be an honor to take him next.”

Ortiz and Tszyu later had a brief exchange on social media.

Tim Tszyu: “Yo Vergil Ortiz. Welcome to the “54 club. I’m always keen for a modern day classic.”

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “I knew you would be man! Let’s do it.”

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Post Fight Press Conference
>