40-yeqr-old “El Tigre” Ismael Barroso (25-4-2, 23 KOs) proved he still has much to give by winning the WBA interim super lightweight title with a first-round demolition of WBA #1 rated Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Barroso was returning after a controversial stoppage loss against Rolly Romero in his previous fight.

“When I started boxing, they told me that I have a lot of power, and with God on my side I have that power,” said Barroso. “When I threw the first punch, I knew I had hurt him. I knew that I had him.

“The public has been calling for the fight with Romero, and I just want to say, I’m right here!”