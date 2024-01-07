January 7, 2024
Boxing News

Barroso: I knew that I had him

Ce 16755
Photo: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

40-yeqr-old “El Tigre” Ismael Barroso (25-4-2, 23 KOs) proved he still has much to give by winning the WBA interim super lightweight title with a first-round demolition of WBA #1 rated Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Barroso was returning after a controversial stoppage loss against Rolly Romero in his previous fight.

“When I started boxing, they told me that I have a lot of power, and with God on my side I have that power,” said Barroso. “When I threw the first punch, I knew I had hurt him. I knew that I had him.

“The public has been calling for the fight with Romero, and I just want to say, I’m right here!”

Ortiz: I want Tszyu next
Golden Boy inks Jose Ramirez

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>