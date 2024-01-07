Golden Boy Promotions has kicked off 2024 with the signing of former U.S. Olympian and former super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs).
“I’m ready to be a two-time world champion, and do it right now as well as stay active this year,” said Ramirez. “I felt Oscar and Golden Boy could deliver both immediately as well as some big fights at this point in my career that I want. This is the most motivated I have been since I turned pro.”
Ramirez was formerly promoted by Top Rank.
That’s a good signing for them. I don’t know how Ramirez & Barboza never fought at Top Rank, hopefully Golden Boy makes it happen now.
They both have the same manager. Didn’t want one of his fighters to take a loss.
Oscar is stocking up at 140. He now has three names at that weight.
Better signing then 2 Turds, came all the way from UK to get knocked out
Who’s 2 Turds?