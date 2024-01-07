January 6, 2024
Golden Boy inks Jose Ramirez

Golden Boy Promotions has kicked off 2024 with the signing of former U.S. Olympian and former super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs).

“I’m ready to be a two-time world champion, and do it right now as well as stay active this year,” said Ramirez. “I felt Oscar and Golden Boy could deliver both immediately as well as some big fights at this point in my career that I want. This is the most motivated I have been since I turned pro.”

Ramirez was formerly promoted by Top Rank.

